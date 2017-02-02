John Morgan's talking tour sounds like the start of a campaign for governor

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order Pause

0:43 NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer

0:48 Gun control advocate: A 'moral obligation'

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta