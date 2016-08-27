Michigan parties pick Supreme Court, other nominees

Democratic and Republican party activists have picked state Supreme Court candidates and other nominees for the November ballot.
At their convention Saturday in Grand Rapids, the GOP nominated incumbent Justices David Viviano and Joan Larsen.
The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2bIDlHM ) Democrats gathering in Lansing on Saturday afternoon nominated Wayne County Circuit Judges Frank Szymanski and Deborah Thomas for the high court. It would be Thomas' third Supreme Court bid.
Convention delegates also chose nominees for two state Board of Education positions and two spots each on the governing boards of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University.
Both parties also rallied attendees to help win the presidential race, congressional races and control of the Michigan House.
