SC Rep McEachern down; 2 other incumbents win House runoffs

State Rep. Joe McEachern is trailing in a runoff election in South Carolina.
University of South Carolina law school student Kambrell Garvin leads by about 1,000 votes in unofficial results in Tuesday's runoff.
But several Richland County precincts have not reported, and election officials say they may not be tallied until Wednesday morning at the earliest.
McEachern only received seven more votes than Garvin in a four-candidate primary June 12 in the Columbia-area district. McEachern is running for a sixth term.
Two other incumbents survived runoffs. Republican Rep. Neil Collins won his bid for a third term in his district around Pickens County.
And Republican Rep. William Cogswell won his party's nomination as he seeks a second term in his Charleston County district.
