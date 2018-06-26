County policy bars giving immigration info to federal agents

Boulder-area officials have instructed employees to not provide federal immigration agents with any records or information about residents' citizenship status unless they have a warrant.
The Daily Camera reports Boulder County commissioners approved a new policy Tuesday requiring staffers to alert a supervisor and the county attorney's office if any federal immigration agents seek access to residents' immigration records or any non-public areas of county buildings.
Under the policy, county employees cannot ask about an individual's immigration status except when required by law.
Commissioner Deb Gardner says the new instruction sought to clarify policy "so our employees knew that they did not have to give information unless there was a warrant."
Commissioner Elise Jones says local government is not responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws.
