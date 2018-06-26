The Latest: Guest wins GOP race in Mississippi 3rd District

In this June 20, 2018 photograph, State Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, a U.S. Senate Democratic runoff candidate, second from right, and his wife Marcie Fyke, talk about neighborhood campaign strategy with campaign political director Pam Shaw, second from left, and volunteer Earl Clowers, confer during a campaign stop in the Presidential Hills subdivision in Jackson, Miss. Baria seeks to win the party's nomination on Tuesday, June 26, to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, in the fall general election. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo