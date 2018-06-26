National Politics

Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

The Associated Press

June 26, 2018 07:07 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

An intern for Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has been suspended for shouting an expletive at President Donald Trump.

WMUR-TV reports Hassan's communications director, Aaron Jacobs, said in a statement Monday night that Caitlin Marriott was suspended for one week and her Congressional intern ID badge revoked.

Jacobs called last week's incident a "breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."

Trump was meeting with Republican lawmakers to discuss immigration issues.

