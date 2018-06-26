Curtis and Herrod meet in rematch in Utah GOP House primary

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, gestures to the Utah House during a visit at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah's primary election Tuesday, June 26, 2018, will give former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney a second chance to dispatch of state lawmaker Mike Kennedy who defeated him at the party convention in his bid to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo