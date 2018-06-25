Lawsuit: Administration unfairly prolongs family separation

FILE - In this file self portrait taken in Mexico in May 2018, Blanca Orantes-Lopez poses for a photo with her 8-year-old son, Abel Alexander, during the monthlong journey from their hometown of Puerto La Libertad, El Salvador, to the United States-Mexico border. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Monday, June 25, 2018, in U.S. District Court in Seattle on behalf of three Central American women, including Orantes-Lopez, held in federal custody in Washington state, thousands of miles from where immigration officials have transferred their children. The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of dozens of other immigrants separated from their children and detained in Washington state. (Blanca Orantes-Lopez via AP, File)