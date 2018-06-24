Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles as she wishes President Donald Trump a happy birthday, during the daily briefing, in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night, June 22. Sanders said she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left." Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident.
FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles as she wishes President Donald Trump a happy birthday, during the daily briefing, in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night, June 22. Sanders said she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left." Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders smiles as she wishes President Donald Trump a happy birthday, during the daily briefing, in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night, June 22. Sanders said she was told by the owner of The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left." Sanders' treatment at the restaurant has created a social media commotion with people on both sides weighing in to provide their critique of the incident. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo

National Politics

Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

June 24, 2018 01:04 AM

WASHINGTON

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump, setting off a fierce debate about whether politics should play a role in how administration officials are treated in public.

Sanders was the latest to experience a brusque reception in such a setting.

Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to "leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left."

The restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson cited several reasons to The Washington Post, including the concerns of several restaurant employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump's desire to bar transgender people from the military.

  Comments  