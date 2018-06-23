Salt Lake City protests name change for Ogden airport

A Utah city that wants to incorporate "Salt Lake" into the name of its airport is holding off after the mayor of Salt Lake City protested.
Ogden had proposed renaming the Ogden-Hinckley airport to the Ogden-Salt Lake Regional Airport. The city says it would help attract new airlines and let people from out of state know it's in Utah.
Matthew Rojas is a spokesman for Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. He says the name could confuse passengers.
Ogden City Council Chairman Rich Hyer tells the Salt Lake Tribune that Ogden isn't trying to be the capital city's airport.
He says a vote on the name change wasn't held so the city could discuss Biskupski's objections.
The airports for the two cities are 38 miles apart.
