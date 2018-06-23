Suburban Mississippi area to spend $3 million on flood study

Governments in the Mississippi suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, will spend more than $3 million to study flooding.
WHBQ-TV reports that half the money will come from the federal government, while half will come from DeSoto County and local cities.
Horn Lake Creek drains much of northern DeSoto County, including its namesake city of Horn Lake and parts of Southaven.
The area has experienced flash floods during heavy rains, including in 2013 and 2011. Local leaders have been seeking the money for seven years.
Resident Adrienne Porter says she welcomes the study, citing standing water around her house in heavy rains.
But business owner James Taylor, who lost $300,000 worth of equipment to the 2013 flood, says he would rather the money be spent on actual drainage work.
