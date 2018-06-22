Woman loses appeal for sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy

The Maine supreme court has upheld the conviction of a woman who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy.
The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of 28-year-old Sarah Conway, formerly of Oakland. Conway had admitted to the assault but said she only did so because her former boyfriend, Stephen Smith, forced her.
Conway's lawyer had argued the jury had conflicting instructions about "duress" during the trial.
Conway was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 18 years on supervised release.
Smith is serving 18 years for the assault and other crimes.
