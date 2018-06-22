Lawmakers consider PawSox stadium plan on session's last day

Rhode Island lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a plan to help the Pawtucket Red Sox build a new ballpark.
A House committee approved the bill Thursday. The full House is scheduled to vote Friday. The Senate must also approve the deal.
Lawmakers hope to adjourn Friday.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello wants to finance the $38-million public contribution for the $83-million stadium with so-called "special revenue bonds." Only tax revenue generated directly by the stadium and its surrounding area would pay off the bonds.
If revenues fall short, the state wouldn't need to settle the debt. It's less risky but more expensive to finance those bonds.
A Senate-approved plan would've guaranteed $23 million in state money and $15 million in city money.
Worcester, Massachusetts, has also wooed the team.
Comments