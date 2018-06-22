Today's protests: Many voices, social media, not 1 leader

This combination of 1963-1979 photos shows, from left, Cesar Chavez, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Gloria Steinem. The protest marches that have filled the nation’s streets since the election of Donald Trump rely on multiple voices, a change from the heyday of ‘60s social activism where there often was one famous face connected to a cause. The era of Martin Luther King and Cesar Chavez, both charismatic leaders, has given way to many people speaking out in rallies for women, immigrant rights, gun control. Social media has also made it easier to organize protests without a big name at the center. (AP Photo, File)