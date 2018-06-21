Giant telescope project before Hawaii Supreme Court again

Hawaii's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in an appeal of a decision to grant a construction permit for a giant telescope planned for the state's tallest mountain.
Justices will hear arguments Thursday from lawyers representing telescope builders and lawyers representing opponents. A decision isn't expected immediately.
It's the second appeal before the high court involving the contentious project. Justices are already considering another appeal challenging the state land board's decision to allow the University of Hawaii to sublease mountaintop land to telescope builders.
The appeals are crucial to whether the Thirty Meter Telescope can be built on the Big Island's Mauna Kea.
Opponents say the telescope will desecrate land sacred to Native Hawaiians. Supporters say it will bring economic and educational opportunities to Hawaii.
