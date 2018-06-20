3 Democrats running for Michigan governor hold 1st debate

The three Democrats running for Michigan governor have squared off in their first televised debate.
Gretchen Whitmer, Shri Thanedar and Abdul El-Sayed debated for an hour Wednesday night at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. They seemed in sync on many issues, emphasizing the need for better roads, expanded health care coverage and stricter environmental enforcement.
El-Sayed criticized the influence of corporate interest on Michigan politics and took some indirect shots at Whitmer for accepting donations from Blue Cross Blue Shield and other corporate political action committees. Thanedar, a self-funding wealthy businessman, also touted not taking corporate money.
Whitmer refrained from engaging on the topic in the debate, saying she is focused on solving problems for residents.
The primary election is in August.
