Council approves sanctuary city resolution

A resolution that would give undocumented immigrants in Connecticut additional protections has been approved.
The Day reports the New London City Council approved the scaled back sanctuary city resolution in a 5 to 2 vote Monday.
The resolution eliminates language around police requiring a judicial warrant prior to detaining or holding someone at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The new version states that no city official shall question, arrest, detain an individual based only upon the individuals' perceived race, and other indicators
Councilor Don Venditto says he was uncomfortable with the original proposal because of the possibility of scrutiny of the city by the Trump administration, which has threatened to withhold federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities.
