Maine nearly ready to begin ranked-choice tabulations

Maine election officials say they're nearly ready to begin ranked-choice tabulations.
The secretary of state's office said it still has to upload the election results from several dozen towns into computers. Then the tabulations will begin on Tuesday.
With ranked-choice voting, voters rank the candidate preferences from first to last on the ballot, and a candidate who collects a majority of the vote wins. If there's no majority, then losing candidates are eliminated and votes reallocated in additional rounds of tabulations.
The system will be used in a gubernatorial race featuring seven Democratic candidates, none of whom received a majority vote. It'll also be used in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District unless it's determined that Jared Golden eked out a majority in the first round.
