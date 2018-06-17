Melania Trump 'hates' to see families separated at border

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump addresses a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York. Trump "hates" to see families separated at the border and hopes "both sides of the aisle" can reform the nation's immigration laws, according to a statement Sunday, June 17, 2018, about the controversy over separation of immigrant parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Craig Ruttle, File AP Photo