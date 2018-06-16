Elections panel sets hearing in case involving speaker

The state's board of elections has set June 28 as a tentative date for several people connected to a case involving Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's 2016 re-election campaign.
The individuals, including a former campaign operative and a failed Republican candidate who endorsed Mattiello after losing in the GOP primary, have been ordered to show cause as to why they should not be held in contempt for not responding to subpoenas from the board.
The order involves a controversial mailer that said the Republican, Shawna Lawton, was endorsing Mattiello instead of her party's nominee.
In April, the board ordered Mattiello to pay more than $72,000 in misappropriated campaign funds, but found no coordination between the speaker and Lawton.
Mattiello has acknowledged mistakes by his campaign but says they were inadvertent.
