Maine race continues as residents await primary winners

Maine Republican primary winner Shawn Moody is getting a head start on campaigning for the November election as Democrats await their primary winner under ranked-choice voting.
The state's top election officials said they may release unofficial election results sometime next week.
Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills had the most first-place votes. But additional tabulations are needed because no candidate received a majority of votes.
Moody has cast himself as an "outsider businessman" in the style of President Donald Trump and Gov. Paul LePage. He registered last fall as a Republican after running against LePage as an independent in 2010.
In his senior year of high school, he found an auto repair business that now has 11 locations in the state.
