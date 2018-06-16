Trump searches for credit on North Korea nuclear deal

In this June 12, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump credits his accord with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un with saving tens of millions from nuclear war. Now he just has to get everyone else on board. Frustrated with lukewarm backing from congressional Republicans, criticism from Democratic opponents, and skepticism from allies and the media, President Donald Trump made an extraordinary stop on the North Lawn of the White House Friday to promote the nuclear deal that critics have decried as a vague and lacking in clear objectives. Evan Vucci AP Photo