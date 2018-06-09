Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea

FILE- In this Oct. 18, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton watches as Assistant Secretary of State Robert Gallucci meets reporters in the White House briefing room. President Donald Trump's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un may be unprecedented, but during a quarter-century of on-off nuclear talks with North Korea, U.S. officials have learned a thing or two about dealing with an inscrutable adversary. Marcy Nighswander, File AP Photo