California governor won't parole woman dubbed 'black widow'

This Sept. 21, 2012 inmate identification photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Susan Lee Russo. California Gov. Jerry Brown has denied parole for Russo, now 63, who prosecutors dubbed a "black widow" because she had her husband killed. Brown on Friday, June 8, 2018 blocked her release a year after he commuted her life sentence, allowing her a chance at parole. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)