New voting system faces test in statewide primary in Maine

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2012 file photo, voters cast their votes through absentee ballots for the Nov. 6 election at the town hall in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Ranked-choice voting will be put to its biggest test when Maine uses the system in a statewide primary election on June 12. The system works like this: Voters rank candidates from first to last on their ballot, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority. If not, candidates are eliminated one by one and their remaining votes reallocated in what amounts to a mathematical game of survival. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo