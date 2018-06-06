Military base calls immigration agents on pizza delivery man

In this undated family photo provided by Sandra Chica, Pablo Villavicencio poses with his two daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia. After Villavicencio couldn't produce a New York State Driver's License for identification, a guard at the Fort Hamilton in the Brooklyn borough of New York called Immigration and Customs Enforcement on him as he tried to deliver a pizza to the military base. Villavicencio was detained by military police and handed over to ICE pending removal from the country. (Villavicencio Family Photo via AP) .