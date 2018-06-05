Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza listens to translation during a plenary session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington.
National Politics

OAS adopts resolution, could bring suspension of Venezuela

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO Associated Press

June 05, 2018 09:14 PM

WASHINGTON

The Organization of American States has narrowly adopted a resolution that could trigger a process for suspending Venezuela at a later date if enough votes are gathered.

The language sponsored by 10 member nations was adopted 19-to-4 with 11 abstentions. The number of votes required was 18.

The resolution declares that the victory of Nicolas Maduro in May presidential election lacks legitimacy, a position already adopted by at least 15 countries of the hemisphere.

The resolution doesn't explicitly refer to a suspension, but it opens the door to a process that could end with a suspension of the South American country if 24 members approve it.

It's the strongest OAS statement about the Venezuelan crisis since its secretary-general said in 2016 that Venezuela had suffered "grave alterations of democratic order."

