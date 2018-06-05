The Latest: GOP governor, House races top primary ballot

The Latest on South Dakota's primary election (all times local):
7 a.m.
Polls are open in South Dakota where Republican primary voters are picking a nominee for governor and a candidate for a statewide congressional seat, among other.
Voters went to the polls early Tuesday under sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Republicans are choosing between Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in the governor's race.
The choice for the GOP's congressional candidate is between former Public Utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio.
While voting in the GOP governor, House and state legislative races is reserved for registered Republicans, all voters are casting ballots on changes to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights.
11:23 p.m.
