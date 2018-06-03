New Jersey lake to be drained for shad, eel management

State environmental authorities are scheduled to begin draining water from a New Jersey lake on Monday.
LehighValleyLive reports that the level of 43-acre Columbia Lake in Knowlton Township will be dropped about a foot a day until structures can be removed, including the dam that formed the lake on the Paulins Kill.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says removal of the 18-foot-high, 330-foot-long Columbia Lake Dam will allow shad and eels to move more freely toward spawning grounds. Fish and mussels will be relocated to the Delaware River.
The department has owned and managed the Warren County dam since 1955.
In 2016, township leaders criticized the removal plan, saying the lake is used for outdoor activities and has been used by firefighters as an emergency water source.
