Flood emergency declared in 8 West Virginia counties

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in eight counties for flooding from heavy rains.
The governor's office says in a news release that some emergency evacuations were underway Sunday following severe storms.
The declaration is for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties. It allows the use of state assets and directs the West Virginia State Police and the Army National Guard to help hard-hit areas.
The state Division of Highways says dozens of roads and some bridges were washed out or remained covered with water Sunday.
The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is forecast along the South Branch of the Potomac River, minor flooding is occurring along the Cacapon (kuh-KAY'-pon) River and minor flooding is forecast along the Potomac River at Paw Paw.
