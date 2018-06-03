Nooksack tribal chair says disenrolled should 'move along'

Newly-elected Nooksack chairman Ross Cline Sr., seen in a May 24, 2018 photo, has a plan to force disenrolled members off tribal land. There is a long-running fight in this tiny tribe of roughly 2,000 over whether some 300 members should be kicked out. The tribal government's attempt to do so became a symbol of tribal disenrollment nationwide and unraveled in such a tumultuous and legally suspect way that federal and state authorities paused millions of dollars in funding. The Seattle Times via AP Nina Shapiro