Drug policy adviser to Sununu resigns after personnel review

A top drug policy adviser for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has resigned following a personnel review conducted by the attorney general's office.
Jayne Millerick, Sununu's chief of staff, said Marty Boldin's resignation was received Wednesday. She said as with all personnel matters, details of the review are confidential.
Earlier this month, Millerick said the attorney general's office informed the governor's office of a potential personnel issue involving Boldin on April 26. Boldin was placed on leave.
Boldin was policy adviser for substance misuse, prevention, treatment and recovery. He had been hired in February 2017 to fill a newly-created position focused on addressing the state's opioid crisis.
