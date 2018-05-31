National Politics

Man who fled Wailuku police gets 10 years for drug offense

The Associated Press

May 31, 2018 01:50 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A man who ditched a backpack containing methamphetamine while fleeing from police has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Maui News reported Wednesday that 43-year-old Kainoa Duarte said in court he had let his addiction control his life. He pleaded no contest to second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

Police reported finding more than one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the backpack he dropped while fleeing from police in 2016 in Wailuku.

Duarte also pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree theft in another case. He pawned a camera that was among more than $9,000 in belongings stolen from a vehicle that was parked at Lahaina Cannery Mall in September 2015.

