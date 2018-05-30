National Politics

Trump endorses Rep. Dan Donovan over Grimm in NY GOP primary

The Associated Press

May 30, 2018 09:25 PM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump has endorsed New York Rep. Dan Donovan in his Republican primary with former congressman Michael Grimm.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the Republican president said the former prosecutor is strong on borders and crime, loves the military and veterans and voted for tax cuts.

Donovan had won the seat, which comprises Staten Island and a portion of southern Brooklyn, after Grimm's resignation in 2015.

Grimm responded to the endorsement by tweeting that Donovan has failed to pass even one substantive bill into law and has "voted against Trump every time it mattered, from failing to repeal Obamacare to banning sanctuary cities."

Grimm was initially elected in 2010. The former FBI agent served eight months in prison on tax evasion. He says the prosecution was politically driven.

