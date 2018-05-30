Maryland detective resigns, avoiding prison for misconduct

A Maryland police detective has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to two misconduct charges.
The Capital Gazette reports that Brian Houseman has agreed to resign from the Anne Arundel County's force after soliciting prostitutes while he was on the job. He has worked as a detective for more than a decade.
Houseman choked through tears at his recent sentencing as he apologized for the "embarrassment" he caused the police department.
Defense attorney John Robinson III says his client had previously struggled with opioid addiction and has now "lost the career he loved."
The newspaper reports that prosecutors dropped two other misconduct allegations against Houseman as part of a plea agreement.
