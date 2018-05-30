National Politics

Halliday man sentenced for spitting on Minot police officer

The Associated Press

May 30, 2018 08:44 AM

MINOT, N.D.

A Halliday man will spend two years on probation for spitting on a Minot police officer.

Twenty-six-year-old Garrett Smith was charged July 22, 2017, after a hotel room brawl in which Smith was stabbed in the neck and shoulder.

Authorities say Smith spit on an officer while being taken to a hospital emergency room.

The Minot Daily News reports that Smith recently pleaded guilty to a felony spitting charge, and prosecutors dropped felony charges of resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

Smith was sentenced to the 44 days he had served behind bars, with the rest of a one-year sentence suspended. He also must pay $1,100 in court costs. If he successfully completes probation, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

