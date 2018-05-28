The Latest: Trump to meet Abe before 'expected' Kim summit

In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, during a meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon met Saturday, May 26 for the second time in a month, exchanging a huge bear hug and broad smiles in a surprise summit at a border village to discuss Kim's potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and ways to follow through on the peace initiatives of the rivals' earlier summit. At left is Kim Yong Chol, a former military intelligence chief who is now a vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party's Central Committee tasked with inter-Korean relations. (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP)