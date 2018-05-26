Lujan Grisham criticized for past ties to health care firm

The past ties of one of New Mexico's Democratic gubernatorial candidates to a consulting company that repeatedly landed contracts to help run a state high-risk insurance pool are drawing criticism from her opponents.
U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and her campaign treasurer, state Rep. Deborah Armstrong, co-founded Delta Consulting in 2008.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that Lujan Grisham divested herself from the company last year but Armstrong is still an owner.
Democratic challenger Jeff Apodaca accused Lujan Grisham and Armstrong during a recent debate of enriching themselves off the contract.
Lujan Grisham called the claims ludicrous.
Delta Consulting has made hefty campaign contributions to Lujan Grisham and Armstrong. Lujan Grisham reported receiving from the company $11,000 — the maximum allowed for the 2018 election cycle — for her gubernatorial bid.
