Family grateful for Utah man's 'miracle' Venezuela release

FILE - In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home, in Riverton, Utah. Josh Holt has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch said on Twitter Saturday, May 26, 2018, that Joshua Holt had been released. President Donald Trump tweeted that it was “good news,” adding that Holt “should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M.”