Trump stays out of messy House immigration fight

IN this May 23, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, N.Y. Trump has spent recent weeks publically hammering Congress to build his promised border wall and pass immigration legislating cracking down on “legal loopholes” he says allow criminals to enter the country illegally. But behind the scenes, Trump has shown little interest in jumping into an intensifying Capitol Hill debate over legislation that is unlikely to ever reach his desk. Evan Vucci AP Photo