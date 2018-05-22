Recent Missouri editorials

The Kansas City Star, May 1
If Gov. Greitens wants to keep his job, he owes voters an explanation — under oath
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens doesn't have to talk to reporters. Nor is he required to speak with members of a special Missouri House committee investigating a long list of alleged misdeeds.
But the state's top elected official owes it to all Missourians to answer questions under oath about his alleged crimes and assorted indiscretions.
Greitens holds the dubious distinction of being the first sitting governor in state history to be indicted. He hasn't faced reporters' questions in weeks.
The governor is constitutionally protected from answering questions in court or other legal proceedings. But should a man elected by the people remain silent amid such serious accusations?
Greitens' refusal to respond to questions shortly after prosecutors in St. Louis dropped a felony invasion of privacy charge against him illustrates a perpetual lack of leadership and transparency.
He did say in a statement that he was a changed man. If that is true, Governor Greitens, show us. Testify under oath if lawmakers introduce articles of impeachment during a special legislative session.
The governor's lawyers have not said definitively whether Greitens would testify, pointing to a criminal complaint that's still pending as a complicating factor.
On Friday, the Cole County prosecutor declined to file charges against Greitens for allegedly lying to the state's ethics commission. But there are still other legal issues entangling the governor, including a felony charge of computer tampering and a lawsuit alleging Greitens and staffers violated the state Sunshine Law with the use of the text-destroying app Confide.
The veil of secrecy shrouding Greitens extends to his allies and advisers. On Thursday, the House committee filed a petition in court seeking to compel the governor's campaign and nonprofit to turn over records. The committee is probing whether Greitens' 2016 campaign used so-called "shell companies" to conceal the identity of donors.
Naturally, both the campaign and A New Missouri, a nonprofit founded by Greitens' team, refused.
Lawmakers have repeatedly asked the governor to tell his side of the story under oath. One, Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, has practically begged Greitens to testify.
A defiant Greitens has vowed to fight to stay in office. Again, that his certainly his right. But good government is open government.
And if Greitens wants to keep his job, he simply cannot remain silent. The voters who elected him to Missouri's top post deserve answers about his conduct.
According to the state constitution, "any offense involving moral turpitude or oppression in office" can lead to impeachment. And the House committee investigation already has turned up evidence of multiple impeachable offenses.
If accusations of blackmail, sexual coercion and physical violence during a 2015 extramarital affair become part of the grounds for impeachment, the governor's legal team says the woman at the center of that scandal should testify in the open and face cross-examination. So should you, Governor Greitens. Missourians are waiting.
___
St. Louis Post-Dispatch, May 20
In Missouri, chaos reigns on right-to-work — by design
Amid all the confusion in the Missouri Legislature about the right-to-work issue, one key fact must not be forgotten: Right to work has less to do with workers' freedom not to pay union dues, or creating jobs, than it does with suppressing Democratic votes. That fact, borne out in recent academic research, provides context for several recent developments:
. The successful effort by the GOP-dominated Legislature to move a statewide referendum to repeal the right-to-work law, which passed last year, from the November general election ballot to the lower-turnout August primary election.
. The 11th-hour rush by legislative Republicans to put a constitutional amendment affirming right to work on the November ballot. Gov. Eric Greitens could still move it to the August ballot as well. Right-to-work supporters would have to vote "yes" and opponents "no" on two separate measures.
. The staggering amount of secret "dark money" pumped into an abortive effort to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot via the initiative-petition route. Greitens' secretive organization, A New Missouri, donated at least $1.15 million to the effort, money that resulted in zero signatures being turned in but that enriched lawyers and consultants tied to Greitens.
A New Missouri is organized as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit under the IRS code and does not have to disclose its donors, but that could change. James Klahr, executive director of the Missouri Ethics Commission, issued an opinion May 10 saying that any nonprofit taking in more than $500 a year in political contributions, or more than $250 from any single individual, must register with the ethics commission as a political committee and file reports that include names of donors and amounts.
Dark money committees are legal in federal elections, but in general, Missouri elections are governed by Missouri law. Given the money at stake, Klahr's opinion could be challenged in court.
Research into the claimed economic benefits or negative effect on wages caused by right-to-work laws is generally inconclusive. But a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research last winter by James Feigenbaum of Boston University, Alexander Hertel-Fernandez of Columbia University and Vanessa Williamson of the Brookings Institution said such laws have a definite political effect.
"When right-to-work laws are in place, Democrats up and down the ballot do worse," they wrote in The New York Times. "In presidential elections, we estimate that these laws cost Democratic candidates two to five percentage points in right-to-work counties. Voter turnout also dropped by approximately two points."
As union membership has declined, so have union dues-financed contributions to Democratic candidates, as have get-out-the-vote and organizational efforts. Fewer dues-paying union members in right-to-work states would have the same effect.
GOP protectionism is the entire point; every other argument is camouflage.
____
Springfield News-Leader, May 19
It's time for a harder crackdown on puppy mills, where Missouri is the capital
Last year, Missouri had almost twice as many puppy mills as any other state in the country.
The Humane Society's annual study had our state at the top of the list for the sixth year in a row.
The report, dubbed the Horrible Hundred, is compiled by researchers who spent hundreds of hours going through federal and state inspection records.
And several of those mills listed by the Humane Society are in our own backyards — Marshfield, Ava, Lebanon, Neosho.
Included in those reports were the hallmarks of unsafe breeding operations. Dogs were underweight, had patches of hair loss, were injured, had lice and lived in filthy conditions without water.
In one case, a mother dog with "prominent ribs" was found nursing puppies.
This all comes almost a decade after Missouri passed a law designed to crack down on puppy mills. The Canine Cruelty Prevention Act passed in 2010 initially saw an increase in prosecutions, but it's clear that we're still fighting a losing battle.
Missouri already has systems in place to enforce laws against puppy mills. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Missouri is among 15 states that require licensing, inspections and "at least some standards of care," making it among the most safeguarded against mills.
So what's the problem in Missouri?
Most likely, regulators just can't keep up. A nearly decade-old report from the Better Business Bureau of Missouri found that an alarming one-third of puppies across the country come from Missouri. As you can imagine, Missouri does not employ one-third of all puppy mill investigators in the country.
Legislators need to investigate ways to give more teeth to departments that monitor dog breeders and enforce laws. That will be difficult with our always-strapped budget.
If Missouri lawmakers can't find a way to cut down on our statewide puppy mill problem, it may require us to take a more drastic step.
While only two states currently ban retail pet stores from selling puppies and kittens — California and Maryland — several states are considering it.
One of those states, Ohio, should be meaningful to Missourians. It ranked second on the most recent puppy mill list despite having the enforcement measures recommended by ASPCA.
The idea is that mass breeders can no longer sell to pet stores, cutting off the economic lifeline that keeps these dangerous operations running. That's a drastic step given that there are some responsible breeders in Missouri who rely on the business.
There are half-measures that are also possible. Pet stores could possibly still sell dogs, but those dogs could only come from shelters and rescue organizations. Missouri could also further restrict the allowable size of breeding operations, but it seems we're already struggling to keep up with enforcement.
Moves like that would be palatable, but anyone who's taken a walk through a local shelter knows there are already plenty of dogs and cats that need homes.
If Missouri can't find a better way to protect puppies, we may have to look to more drastic measures.
____
Columbia Daily Tribune, May 18
At Lee school, the renaming war is over
In one Columbia elementary school, a civil war is finally over.
Lee Expressive Arts Elementary, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, is at last getting a new name. On Monday the school's governing board voted unanimously to once and for all drop Lee's name entirely. Moving forward the school will be known as Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.
We'll admit the school's new name is void of expressive creativity, but it's still an improvement on the old one. The change didn't come without debate and accusation of attempts to erase history.
"You just want to take Lee's name off the building," said one attendee on Monday.
"The man whose name is over the door fought to preserve slavery," countered another.
This is how such conversations play out these days. There is no middle ground and no one will compromise. In this case, there should be no compromise. Naming a school after Lee was tasteless to start with, including in 1904 when the school was named. It was little more than an attempt to intimidate blacks in their newfound freedom and romanticize the Confederacy.
In order for the school to live up to its mission of providing an open, inclusive environment where all students receive equal respect, Lee's name had to go. Otherwise a mixed message is being sent, intentional or not.
And let's not forget this change was done after a long process of community involvement and finally voted on by a board elected to represent Columbia Public Schools taxpayers. This was democracy in action, which often requires decisions that not everyone agrees with.
Those opposed to the name change have the right to their opinion, but the logic presented is far from waterproof. Expecting a child of color to be OK with attending a school named after someone who fought to deprive them of constitutional rights is beyond realistic.
Let's not pretend this is about preserving history. Every school-aged child learns about the Civil War in the proper setting, a classroom. No one will ever forget the time fathers and sons turned on one another in the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history. In fact, the Civil War claimed about as many American lives as every conflict since, and exceeded both world wars, the Korean War and Vietnam combined.
It's an insult to black children to have them attend a school named after Lee, much like it would be an insult to have women attend a school named after Harvey Weinstein. It's tasteless and insensitive, plain and simple.
This kerfuffle is more about southern pride being stepped on. That we can live with, because these hurt egos fail in comparison to the mockery black students have endured for decades.
Taking Lee's name off the stonework over the front door at the Locust Street school doesn't attempt to erase the general from history. It just makes sure Lee and the ideas of human bondage most associated with him aren't held up in celebration, particularly in a place of public learning.
Comments