Trump to demand DOJ review claims of FBI spy on campaign

File - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump says he'll demand that the Justice Department review whether it or the FBI infiltrated his campaign and whether any demands came from the Obama administration. Trump tweeted Sunday, May 20: "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes." Evan Vucci, File AP Photo