Academics skeptical of Utah Lake 'island city' proposal

In this May 15, 2018 photo, Laura Ault, sovereign lands coordinator with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, presents information during a public forum discussing development of islands on Utah Lake held by the Utah Valley Earth Forum at the Orem Public Library in Orem, Utah. An ambitious proposal to build an island city on Utah Lake to help stymie toxic algae blooms that plague the water got a boost from Utah lawmakers this year, but not everyone thinks it's a good idea. The Daily Herald via AP Isaac Hale