Niger drone video shows US forces fighting for their lives

This image from video released by the Department of Defense, shows two French helicopters evacuating the U.S. service members in Niger in October 2017, after a ambush by Islamic State-linked militants. Four U.S. service members were killed. Dramatic new drone video, released May 17, 2018, of the ambush shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and then fighting for their lives after friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy. (Department of Defense via AP)