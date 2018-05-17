The Latest: Manafort's ex-son-in-law talking with Mueller

The Latest on the probe into connections between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
Paul Manafort's former son-in-law is too busy with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to handle his other legal issues.
That's according to a May 10 court filing in a New York civil case brought by a landlord against Jeffrey Yohai.
The judge's order in that case says Yohai claims he's missed deadlines to turn over documents "due to his involvement in the federal investigation by Office of Special Counsel" and other matters.
A lawyer for the landlord says Yohai has been talking with Mueller's investigators. Yohai's lawyer in that civil suit disputed that but wouldn't elaborate.
Reuters reported Thursday that Yohai had entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in California in an unrelated case.
Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, has denied wrongdoing.
4:30 p.m.
President Donald Trump is lending credence to reports that FBI informants infiltrated his presidential campaign, saying, "if so, this is bigger than Watergate!"
Trump made the comment on the anniversary of Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to head the Justice Department investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign official. Trump has repeatedly called the investigation a "witch hunt."
He tweeted Thursday, "Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI 'SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.'" Trump cites a report by Andrew McCarthy of National Review.
