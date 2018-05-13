Callers to SC city's hotline can report offensive odors

A South Carolina city trying to get a handle on smells related to a chicken plant owned by a North Carolina-based company has set up a hotline so people can file complaints about odors.
Callers to the code enforcement hotline in West Columbia are asked to include details such as the date and time they smelled the offensive odor; where they were; a description; how long they smelled it; and what they think is the source.
It was in October that the city council first discussed fines for odors, such as those emanating from the House of Raeford chicken plant. Earlier this year, the council amended an ordinance to address odors.
House of Raeford tells WIS-TV that it's "continually working on ways to decrease any potential problems with odors."
