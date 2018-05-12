The Latest: Republican delegates begin voting for governor

The Latest on Connecticut Republicans' convention (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
Connecticut Republicans have begun the process of endorsing a candidate for governor.
The more than 1,000 delegates have plenty of candidates to choose from at Saturday's state GOP convention at Foxwoods Casino.
The names of eight candidates were placed in nomination. Candidates David Stemerman and Bob Stefanowski were not nominated at the two-day event because they've decided to collect the approximate 9,600 signatures needed to appear on the August 14 primary ballot.
Other candidates also may attempt to collect signatures.
A large pool of Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates has developed this year after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he would not seek a third term.
Noon
Republicans are backing a retired investment officer as the party's candidate for treasurer, following a close battle for the endorsement.
Thaddeus "Thad" Gray of Salisbury on Saturday narrowly defeated Republican state Sen. Art Linares of Westbrook by roughly 20 delegate votes on the second day of the Republican state convention. Linares has enough support, however, to qualify for the Sept. 14 primary.
Republicans are hoping to win a seat that's been held for years by Democratic state Treasurer Denise Nappier, who is not seeking re-election.
Gray says the GOP has "a unique opportunity" in this election to make Connecticut a place that's "affordable and prosperous for everyone." He also is reaching out to state employees, whose pension funds the state treasurer invests. He says "the Democrats have failed you."
10:15 a.m.
Connecticut Republicans are gathering for a second consecutive day to finish endorsing their slate of candidates for the November elections, including the hotly contested race for governor.
The GOP on Saturday backed Seymour First Selectman Kurt Miller for state comptroller, but Litchfield businessman Mark Greenberg received enough delegate support to participate in the Aug. 14 primary.
Miller says he hopes Greenberg, the 2014 5th congressional district candidate, will decide not to wage a primary challenge. He says it's important for the Republican Party to quickly coalesce and focus on "the destructive financial policies the Democrats have put forward."
The crowded races for governor and lieutenant governor are the main attraction at Saturday's convention, which is being held at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election.
