Officials discover Hawaii tree-killing disease on Kauai

Hawaii officials say a disease that has killed trees on tens of thousands of acres on the Big Island has been detected on Kauai.
State officials announced Friday that a team of experts is investigating after rapid ohia death was found in the Moloaa Forest Reserve, the first time the disease pathogen has been discovered outside the Big Island.
Rapid ohia death has affected more than 135,000 acres (55,000 hectares) of forest since it was discovered on the Big Island more than four years ago.
Officials say the Ceratocystis huliohia found on Kauai is the less aggressive of the two species that cause rapid ohia death.
Officials ask that people refrain from transporting ohia from Kauai or move its wood within the island.
Comments