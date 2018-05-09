Connecticut's first female lieutenant governor dies at 80

The first female lieutenant governor of Connecticut has died at age 80.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday that former Lt. Gov. Eunice Groark holds an important place in Connecticut history as a woman, a state leader and an advocate.
Groark served as lieutenant governor from 1991 to 1995 alongside Gov. Lowell Weicker Jr.
She ran for governor in 1994 as part of the A Connecticut Party, the same party that carried Weicker into office. Groark lost to Republican John Rowland.
In a joint statement, Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman called Groark "a strong and talented leader."
