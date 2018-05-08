The Latest: Georgia governor vetoes 21 legislative proposals

The Latest on Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signing legislation on the final day allowable by law (all times local):
8:15 p.m.
Gov. Nathan Deal has vetoed 21 legislative proposals in what is likely his final set of vetoes as Georgia governor.
Among the bills vetoed were proposals to cap fees a homeowners' association could charge homeowners for information and that aimed to make contracts between local governments and private consultants more transparent.
Deal also vetoed a bill designed to give law enforcement the ability to prosecute hackers who probe computer systems for vulnerabilities but don't disrupt or steal data. The bill was criticized by the cybersecurity industry.
Deal signed into law a measure that would allow victims of domestic abuse who have received a court order to break a residential lease without penalty.
Deal on Monday signed into law a bill that allows lottery winners with prizes over $250,000 to remain anonymous upon request.
7:10 p.m.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has signed into law a set of bills that could split the city of Stockbridge in two by creating the city of Eagles Landing.
Two proposals, signed by Deal Tuesday, allow the new city of Eagles Landing to incorporate and revise the boundaries of Stockbridge to carve the wealthy enclave from its borders.
Voters in the area that would become Eagles Landing still need to approve the idea before the new city is formed.
Residents pushing for the new city say they are driven to get better city services and increase property values.
But opponents say the move is racially motivated and could financially cripple Stockbridge.
Stockbridge, approximately 20 miles southeast of Atlanta, is predominantly black, while Eagles Landing would have a greater proportion of white residents.
Critics of the signing say it sets a precedent that could allow affluent communities across the state to create their own towns.
2:10 p.m.
The clock is ticking on Georgia's governor as he takes final consideration of bills sent to him by the state legislature.
Republican Gov. Nathan Deal has through Tuesday to veto any remaining bills or sign them into law.
In Georgia the governor also has a third option: decline to do either and let a bill automatically become law without his name attached.
The state budget, a transit expansion plan and a measure that bans drivers from holding a cellphone are major pieces of legislation Deal has already signed into law. But the governor is still expected to weigh in on a number of controversial proposals.
The term-limited Deal is likely considering his final round of legislation as governor.
